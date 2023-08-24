United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Revenue clocked in at $50.88 billion, up 33.66% YTD: What’s Next?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] jumped around 0.96 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $50.39 at the close of the session, up 1.94%. The company report on August 18, 2023 at 11:45 AM that United Pledges $1.25 Million in Support of Aviation and STEM Projects Across the Country This Back-to-School Season.

As millions of students get ready to head back to school, United Airlines is stepping in to help families and educators with the rising costs of supplies and classroom necessities. United will donate $1.25 million to DonorsChoose.Org to fund aviation, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) projects across classrooms in the airline’s seven Hub markets: Chicago, Denver, Washington, D.C., New York, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, as well as in Phoenix and across Hawaii.

“Whether it’s using model planes to teach middle schoolers the dynamics of flight or taking a field trip to see how a simulator works, we’re proud to help teachers get the resources to inspire the next generation of aviators,” said Josh Earnest, United’s Senior Vice President, and Chief Communications Officer. “We’re proud to team up with DonorsChoose to support teachers who are doing incredible work and changing the lives of students around the country.”.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock is now 33.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAL Stock saw the intraday high of $50.63 and lowest of $48.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 58.23, which means current price is +36.87% above from all time high which was touched on 07/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.24M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 4768526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $71.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 57.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has UAL stock performed recently?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.83 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.59, while it was recorded at 49.62 for the last single week of trading, and 47.58 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +8.92. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.64.

Return on Total Capital for UAL is now 5.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 540.89. Additionally, UAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 488.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] managed to generate an average of $7,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. go to 72.92%.

Insider trade positions for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.