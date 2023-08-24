The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Revenue clocked in at $1.73 billion, up 73.25% YTD: What’s Next?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] jumped around 3.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $77.67 at the close of the session, up 4.13%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Q2 marked another quarter of outstanding execution and share gains for The Trade Desk, delivering $464 million of revenue and 23% growth. With advances in areas such as CTV, retail and identity, we are helping the world’s largest brands buy media on the open internet with more precision and transparency than ever,” said Jeff Green, Co-founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. “With the launch of Kokai, we are surfacing that value more intuitively and putting data next to every decision. We are helping our clients put their first-party data to work, we’re making it easier for partners to integrate with us, and we’re helping clients get the full value of AI as a co-pilot across many aspects of the campaign process. As a result of these innovations, I’m confident we will continue to gain share, especially in key growth markets such as CTV.”.

The Trade Desk Inc. stock is now 73.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTD Stock saw the intraday high of $78.19 and lowest of $74.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 91.85, which means current price is +88.52% above from all time high which was touched on 07/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 3831842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $85.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 70.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has TTD stock performed recently?

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.78. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.31 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.31, while it was recorded at 73.79 for the last single week of trading, and 61.89 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 24.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TTD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TTD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.