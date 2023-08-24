The Progressive Corporation [PGR] Stock trading around $130.39 per share: What’s Next?

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] traded at a low on 08/23/23, posting a -0.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $130.39. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM that Progressive Reports July 2023 Results.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for July 2023:.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2855399 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Progressive Corporation stands at 1.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.13%.

The market cap for PGR stock reached $77.02 billion, with 584.90 million shares outstanding and 583.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, PGR reached a trading volume of 2855399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Progressive Corporation [PGR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $139.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Progressive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Progressive Corporation is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.33.

How has PGR stock performed recently?

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.22. With this latest performance, PGR shares gained by 5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.35 for The Progressive Corporation [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.16, while it was recorded at 132.45 for the last single week of trading, and 132.97 for the last 200 days.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Progressive Corporation [PGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.80. The Progressive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.46.

Return on Total Capital for PGR is now -5.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.06. Additionally, PGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] managed to generate an average of $13,103 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Progressive Corporation [PGR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Progressive Corporation go to 25.10%.

Insider trade positions for The Progressive Corporation [PGR]

The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PGR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PGR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.