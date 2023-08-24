Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $1.50

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: TSHA] gained 11.56% or 0.23 points to close at $2.22 with a heavy trading volume of 2454631 shares. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 7:02 AM that Taysha Gene Therapies Reports Initial Clinical Data from First Adult Rett Syndrome Patient Dosed in REVEAL Phase 1/2 Trial and Provides Corporate Update with Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Data from first adult patient dosed in REVEAL Phase 1/2 trial showed TSHA-102 was well-tolerated with no treatment-emergent serious adverse events (SAEs) as of six-week assessment and improvement in key efficacy measures, including Clinical Global Impression – Improvement (CGI-I), Clinical Global Impression – Severity (CGI-S) and Rett Syndrome Behavior Questionnaire (RSBQ), four weeks post-treatment.

Principal Investigator (PI) observed clinical improvement in multiple domains, including autonomic function (sleep and breathing), vocalization, as well as gross motor skills (gained ability to sit unassisted for three minutes) and fine motor skills (gained ability to hold objects), supported by initial clinical data and video evidence.

It opened the trading session at $2.00, the shares rose to $2.28 and dropped to $2.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSHA points out that the company has recorded 107.48% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -344.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, TSHA reached to a volume of 2454631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSHA shares is $5.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSHA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSHA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.60.

Trading performance analysis for TSHA stock

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.03. With this latest performance, TSHA shares gained by 231.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.19 for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9000, while it was recorded at 1.9900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2300 for the last 200 days.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5037.05 and a Gross Margin at +0.60. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6635.25.

Return on Total Capital for TSHA is now -114.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -152.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -344.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,314.86. Additionally, TSHA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6,154.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA] managed to generate an average of -$2,554,062 per employee.Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]

The top three institutional holders of TSHA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TSHA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TSHA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.