Scotiabank lifts BCE Inc. [BCE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BCE Inc. [NYSE: BCE] price surged by 0.37 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 9:53 PM that Bell announces offering of MTN Debentures.

Bell Canada (Bell) today announced the public offering in Canada of Cdn $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of MTN Debentures in two series pursuant to its medium term notes (MTN) program.

A sum of 2509901 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.42M shares. BCE Inc. shares reached a high of $40.57 and dropped to a low of $40.31 until finishing in the latest session at $40.55.

The one-year BCE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.68. The average equity rating for BCE stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BCE Inc. [BCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCE shares is $46.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for BCE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BCE Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

BCE Stock Performance Analysis:

BCE Inc. [BCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, BCE shares dropped by -7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.43 for BCE Inc. [BCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.57, while it was recorded at 40.56 for the last single week of trading, and 45.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BCE Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BCE Inc. [BCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.65 and a Gross Margin at +30.58. BCE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.86.

Return on Total Capital for BCE is now 10.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BCE Inc. [BCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.93. Additionally, BCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BCE Inc. [BCE] managed to generate an average of $64,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.BCE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

BCE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE Inc. go to 1.87%.

BCE Inc. [BCE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BCE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BCE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.