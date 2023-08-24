Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] moved up 3.47: Why It’s Important

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] price surged by 3.47 percent to reach at $4.09. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Ross Stores Reports Second Quarter Earnings.

Provides Second Half and Updated Fiscal 2023 Guidance.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) today reported earnings per share for the 13 weeks ended July 29, 2023 of $1.32 on net income of $446 million. These results compare to $1.11 per share on net earnings of $385 million for the 13 weeks ended July 30, 2022. Sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $4.9 billion versus $4.6 billion in the prior year period. Comparable store sales were up 5% versus down 7% in the second quarter of 2022.

A sum of 4259881 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.37M shares. Ross Stores Inc. shares reached a high of $122.70 and dropped to a low of $117.62 until finishing in the latest session at $121.88.

The one-year ROST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.96. The average equity rating for ROST stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $128.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 38.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ROST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.77. With this latest performance, ROST shares gained by 8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.01 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.83, while it was recorded at 118.12 for the last single week of trading, and 109.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ross Stores Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.65 and a Gross Margin at +25.40. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.09.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 20.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.06. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] managed to generate an average of $14,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 141.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ROST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 11.61%.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ROST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ROST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.