Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] stock Downgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $1

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] traded at a high on 08/23/23, posting a 2.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.49. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Rite Aid Announces Availability of Flu and RSV Vaccine Appointments at All Locations.

Schedule an appointment at RiteAid.com/pharmacy/scheduler.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As August marks Immunization Awareness Month, Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announced appointments for flu and RSV vaccines are available at all store locations, including Bartell Drugs in the Pacific Northwest. Customers can now schedule appointments to protect themselves and family members against the upcoming respiratory virus season through Rite Aid’s online scheduler.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2849599 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rite Aid Corporation stands at 11.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.87%.

The market cap for RAD stock reached $93.07 million, with 55.18 million shares outstanding and 55.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, RAD reached a trading volume of 2849599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAD shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAD stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Rite Aid Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rite Aid Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.00.

How has RAD stock performed recently?

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.86. With this latest performance, RAD shares dropped by -5.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.66 for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7954, while it was recorded at 1.5940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9205 for the last 200 days.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.94. Rite Aid Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.11.

Return on Total Capital for RAD is now 1.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.83. Additionally, RAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] managed to generate an average of -$15,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.82.Rite Aid Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rite Aid Corporation go to -3.69%.

Insider trade positions for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

The top three institutional holders of RAD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RAD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RAD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.