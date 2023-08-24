Rio Tinto Group [RIO] moved up 2.27: Why It’s Important

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] traded at a high on 08/23/23, posting a 2.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $61.69. The company report on August 11, 2023 at 2:25 AM that Agreements reached on trans-Guinean infrastructure in milestone for Simandou iron ore project.

Rio Tinto and the Simfer1 joint venture (Simfer) reached an important milestone today by concluding key agreements with the Republic of Guinea and Winning Consortium Simandou2 (WCS) on the trans-Guinean infrastructure for the world class Simandou iron ore project.

The Co-Development Convention with the Republic of Guinea and associated agreements adjusting Simfer and WCS’s existing mine conventions create the legal framework for the co-development of more than 600 kilometres of new multi-use rail together with port facilities, that will be used to export iron ore from the Simandou mining concessions in the southeast of the country.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2906673 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rio Tinto Group stands at 1.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.34%.

The market cap for RIO stock reached $102.73 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, RIO reached a trading volume of 2906673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rio Tinto Group [RIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $80.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Liberum have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 17.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has RIO stock performed recently?

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.71. With this latest performance, RIO shares dropped by -11.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.48 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.46, while it was recorded at 60.17 for the last single week of trading, and 67.44 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.00 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.36.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 25.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.46. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $187,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -3.30%.

Insider trade positions for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]

The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.