Piper Sandler lifts Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Burlington Stores Inc. [NYSE: BURL] jumped around 6.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $169.95 at the close of the session, up 3.68%. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Burlington Stores, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-800-715-9871 (passcode: 6156875) and the international dial-in number is 1-646-307-1963. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website at www.burlingtoninvestors.com.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, BURL reached a trading volume of 2706582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BURL shares is $210.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BURL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Burlington Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burlington Stores Inc. is set at 5.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for BURL in the course of the last twelve months was 42.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has BURL stock performed recently?

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, BURL shares dropped by -2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.71, while it was recorded at 169.33 for the last single week of trading, and 187.46 for the last 200 days.

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Burlington Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BURL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Burlington Stores Inc. go to 32.09%.

Insider trade positions for Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]

The top three institutional holders of BURL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BURL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BURL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.