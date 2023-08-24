OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] moved up 5.88: Why It’s Important

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] gained 5.88% on the last trading session, reaching $1.80 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that OPKO Health Reports Second Quarter 2023 Business Highlights and Financial Results.

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today.

OPKO Health Inc. represents 751.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.38 billion with the latest information. OPK stock price has been found in the range of $1.73 to $1.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, OPK reached a trading volume of 3162018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPK shares is $4.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for OPK stock

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, OPK shares dropped by -0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.24 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8559, while it was recorded at 1.7380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5171 for the last 200 days.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.51 and a Gross Margin at +20.36. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.70.

Return on Total Capital for OPK is now -12.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.57. Additionally, OPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] managed to generate an average of -$78,266 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OPK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OPK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.