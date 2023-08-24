New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] is 55.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] gained 3.18% on the last trading session, reaching $54.25 price per share at the time. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 5:00 AM that New Oriental Announces Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter and the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2023.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended May 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2023.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. represents 169.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.44 billion with the latest information. EDU stock price has been found in the range of $52.44 to $54.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, EDU reached a trading volume of 2469037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $63.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for EDU stock

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.64. With this latest performance, EDU shares gained by 8.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.82 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.10, while it was recorded at 52.41 for the last single week of trading, and 40.15 for the last 200 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.34 and a Gross Margin at +52.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.92.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now 4.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.72. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 0.29%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]

The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EDU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EDU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.