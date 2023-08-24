Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] Stock trading around $1.40 per share: What’s Next?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ: MREO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.38%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ultragenyx Announces First Patients Dosed in Phase 3 Program Evaluating Setrusumab (UX143) for the Treatment of Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI).

Pivotal Phase 3 portion of Orbit study now enrolling approximately 195 pediatric and young adult patients.

Newly initiated Phase 3 Cosmic study now enrolling approximately 65 younger pediatric patients.

Over the last 12 months, MREO stock rose by 20.69%. The one-year Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.0. The average equity rating for MREO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $174.98 million, with 124.99 million shares outstanding and 124.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, MREO stock reached a trading volume of 3871674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MREO shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MREO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022.

MREO Stock Performance Analysis:

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.38. With this latest performance, MREO shares gained by 20.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MREO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2730, while it was recorded at 1.2780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0136 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mereo BioPharma Group plc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MREO is now -46.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.65. Additionally, MREO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] managed to generate an average of -$1,170,054 per employee.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MREO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MREO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MREO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.