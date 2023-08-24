Market cap of VCI Global Limited [VCIG] reaches 224.18M – now what?

VCI Global Limited [NASDAQ: VCIG] jumped around 3.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.90 at the close of the session, up 83.80%. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that VCI Global Limited Announces Visionary Collaboration With Microsoft Azure OpenAI.

This partnership acknowledges the screaming demand and dedication to transform the dynamic tech landscape as businesses move towards borderless and seamless frontiers at neck breaking speeds to efficiently engage its customers, amongst others. This teaming up with Microsoft Azure OpenAI also enhances VCI Global’s AI consulting capabilities.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, VCIG reached a trading volume of 68342199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VCI Global Limited [VCIG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for VCI Global Limited is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.50.

How has VCIG stock performed recently?

VCI Global Limited [VCIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 113.62.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.12 for VCI Global Limited [VCIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.01, while it was recorded at 4.50 for the last single week of trading.

VCI Global Limited [VCIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VCI Global Limited [VCIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.33 and a Gross Margin at +69.34. VCI Global Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.84.

Return on Total Capital for VCIG is now 235.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 179.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 182.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 85.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VCI Global Limited [VCIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.14. Additionally, VCIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.00.VCI Global Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for VCI Global Limited [VCIG]

The top three institutional holders of VCIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VCIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VCIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.