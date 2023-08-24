Market cap of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] reaches 73.36M – now what?

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: MFH] traded at a high on 08/23/23, posting a 38.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.66. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 8:46 AM that Mercurity Fintech Holding’s Subsidiary, Ucon Capital Hong Kong, Earns Distinguished Approval to enter “Cyberport” Community.

Hong Kong Digital Finance Initiative “Cyberport” Recognizes Mercurity Fintech Subsidiary Ucon Capital’s Expertise and Capability by Granting an Approval to Join Its Prestigious Ranks.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3401812 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. stands at 27.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.06%.

The market cap for MFH stock reached $73.36 million, with 46.54 million shares outstanding and 14.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.69K shares, MFH reached a trading volume of 3401812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 84.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1660.00.

How has MFH stock performed recently?

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.42. With this latest performance, MFH shares dropped by -26.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.09 for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0728, while it was recorded at 1.2580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4168 for the last 200 days.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] shares currently have an operating margin of -314.02 and a Gross Margin at -59.90. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -652.62.

Return on Total Capital for MFH is now -20.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.37. Additionally, MFH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] managed to generate an average of -$626,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Insider trade positions for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]

