Market cap of Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] reaches 30.68B – now what?

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE: ED] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.36%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM that CON EDISON REPORTS 2023 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) today reported 2023 second quarter net income for common stock of $226 million or $0.65 a share compared with $255 million or $0.72 a share in the 2022 second quarter. Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) were $210 million or $0.61 a share in the 2023 period compared with $228 million or $0.64 a share in the 2022 period. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2023 and 2022 periods exclude the effects of hypothetical liquidation at book value (HLBV) accounting for tax equity investments and the related tax impact on the parent company. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2023 period exclude the gain and other impacts related to the sale of its former subsidiary, Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. (the Clean Energy Businesses). Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2022 period exclude the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses and the related tax impact on the parent company.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

For the first six months of 2023, net income for common stock was $1,658 million or $4.74 a share compared with $857 million or $2.42 a share in the first six months of 2022. Adjusted earnings were $856 million or $2.45 a share in the 2023 period compared with $750 million or $2.12 a share in the 2022 period. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2023 period exclude the gain and other impacts related to the sale of the Clean Energy Businesses. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2023 and 2022 periods exclude the effects of HLBV accounting for tax equity investments, the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses, and the related tax impacts on the parent company.

Over the last 12 months, ED stock dropped by -9.43%. The one-year Consolidated Edison Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.17. The average equity rating for ED stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.68 billion, with 345.90 million shares outstanding and 344.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, ED stock reached a trading volume of 2679752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $89.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-24-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.74.

ED Stock Performance Analysis:

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, ED shares dropped by -7.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.14 for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.11, while it was recorded at 89.14 for the last single week of trading, and 94.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Consolidated Edison Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.69 and a Gross Margin at +36.05. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.60.

Return on Total Capital for ED is now 5.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.03. Additionally, ED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] managed to generate an average of $115,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Consolidated Edison Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ED Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison Inc. go to 6.12%.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ED stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ED stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.