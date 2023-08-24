Market cap of Alight Inc. [ALIT] reaches 4.34B – now what?

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $7.60 with a heavy trading volume of 2682900 shares. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Alight Announces Closing of Secondary Offering.

Alight, Inc. (“Alight”) (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced the closing of the underwritten secondary public offering (the “offering”) of 22,500,000 shares of Alight’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Class A Common Stock”), by certain funds affiliated with Blackstone Inc., Jasmine Ventures Pte. Ltd. and Platinum Falcon B 2018 RSC Ltd. (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”) pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In connection with the offering, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,375,000 additional shares of Alight’s Class A Common Stock. Alight did not sell any shares of Class A Common Stock in the offering and did not receive any proceeds from the offering.

In addition, concurrently with the offering, Alight closed the previously announced repurchase from the Selling Stockholders, in privately negotiated transactions, pursuant to a repurchase agreement of an aggregate of 1,253,133 shares of Class A Common Stock at a price equal to the price per share at which the underwriters purchased shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock from the Selling Stockholders in the offering.

It opened the trading session at $7.71, the shares rose to $7.71 and dropped to $7.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALIT points out that the company has recorded -24.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, ALIT reached to a volume of 2682900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALIT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for ALIT stock

Alight Inc. [ALIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.32. With this latest performance, ALIT shares dropped by -22.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.38 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.04, while it was recorded at 7.68 for the last single week of trading, and 8.95 for the last 200 days.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alight Inc. [ALIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.45 and a Gross Margin at +20.98. Alight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.98.

Return on Total Capital for ALIT is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alight Inc. [ALIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.60. Additionally, ALIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to 10.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alight Inc. [ALIT]

The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ALIT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ALIT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.