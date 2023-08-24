Market cap of Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] reaches 6.55B – now what?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.99%. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Alamos Gold Files Technical Report for the Lynn Lake Project.

The report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects and supports the disclosure outlined in Alamos’ news release dated August 2, 2023. The report is available on the Alamos website at www.alamosgold.com and will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Over the last 12 months, AGI stock rose by 60.13%. The one-year Alamos Gold Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.13. The average equity rating for AGI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.55 billion, with 395.35 million shares outstanding and 394.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, AGI stock reached a trading volume of 2927730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $13.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

AGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.99. With this latest performance, AGI shares dropped by -2.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.39 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.93, while it was recorded at 11.45 for the last single week of trading, and 11.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alamos Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.72 and a Gross Margin at +23.10. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.52.

Return on Total Capital for AGI is now 5.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, AGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] managed to generate an average of $13,863 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

AGI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to -13.89%.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.