Market Analysts see Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gaining to $4.25. Time to buy?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] traded at a high on 08/23/23, posting a 3.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.02. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 6:38 PM that Fortuna reports results for the second quarter of 2023.

(All amounts are expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated).

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) (“Fortuna” or the “Company”) today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023. Second Quarter 2023 highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2499034 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at 3.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.55%.

The market cap for FSM stock reached $878.47 million, with 290.88 million shares outstanding and 286.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 2499034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]?

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

How has FSM stock performed recently?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.34. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -17.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.80 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.53 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +20.98. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.76.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 5.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.32. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] managed to generate an average of -$30,445 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.

Insider trade positions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.