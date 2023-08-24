Market Analysts see Embraer S.A. [ERJ] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Embraer S.A. [NYSE: ERJ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.81%. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 9:53 PM that Embraer E195-E2 Granted Type Certification in China.

Embraer E195-E2 (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ), the largest member of the E-Jet family, has been granted its Type Certificate by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). This follows the certification of the E190-E2 received from CAAC in November last year, during the Zhuhai Air Show.

“We’re excited to now have both the E190-E2 and E195-E2 certified by CAAC, paving the way for sales in the Chinese market,” said Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation. “Our team in China is actively working with potential customers and making good progress. There are significant opportunities for the E2 in China, which offers complementary capacity to China’s indigenous ARJ21 and C919 aircraft; combined, they provide flexible, efficient, and eco-friendly options for Chinese airlines, meeting the demand of the world’s fast-growing air transportation market.”.

Over the last 12 months, ERJ stock rose by 47.50%. The one-year Embraer S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.84. The average equity rating for ERJ stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.90 billion, with 183.60 million shares outstanding and 175.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, ERJ stock reached a trading volume of 2610926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Embraer S.A. [ERJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERJ shares is $20.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Embraer S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embraer S.A. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.31.

ERJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Embraer S.A. [ERJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.81. With this latest performance, ERJ shares gained by 4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for Embraer S.A. [ERJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.12, while it was recorded at 15.26 for the last single week of trading, and 13.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Embraer S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Embraer S.A. [ERJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.08 and a Gross Margin at +20.09. Embraer S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.07.

Return on Total Capital for ERJ is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Embraer S.A. [ERJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.52. Additionally, ERJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Embraer S.A. [ERJ] managed to generate an average of -$50,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Embraer S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ERJ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Embraer S.A. go to 17.00%.

Embraer S.A. [ERJ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ERJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.