Market Analysts see Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [NYSE: RCUS] traded at a high on 08/23/23, posting a 22.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.03. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Arcus Biosciences to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for people with cancer, announced that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:.

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare ConferenceDate: Wednesday, September 6th, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. ETLocation: Boston, MAFormat: Fireside Chat.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4636810 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arcus Biosciences Inc. stands at 6.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.39%.

The market cap for RCUS stock reached $1.59 billion, with 73.20 million shares outstanding and 52.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, RCUS reached a trading volume of 4636810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCUS shares is $42.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcus Biosciences Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.49.

How has RCUS stock performed recently?

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.11. With this latest performance, RCUS shares gained by 19.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.35 for Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.73, while it was recorded at 19.49 for the last single week of trading, and 20.92 for the last 200 days.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -250.00 and a Gross Margin at +87.50. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -238.39.

Return on Total Capital for RCUS is now -32.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.26. Additionally, RCUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] managed to generate an average of -$534,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]

The top three institutional holders of RCUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RCUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RCUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.