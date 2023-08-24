Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] fell -81.78% so far this year. What now?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: KPRX] price surged by 22.55 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Granted U.S. and European Patents for Local Ocular Delivery of the KIO-100 Family of Compounds; New IP Specifically Includes Treatment of Posterior Non-Infectious Uveitis.

Encinitas, California–(Newsfile Corp. – August 23, 2023) – Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) (“Kiora” or the “Company”) today announced it has been granted U.S. (Patent # 11,730,716) and European Patents covering local ocular delivery of the KIO-100 family of non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory small molecules. This intellectual property (IP) further protects Kiora’s pipeline by covering multiple small molecule analogs, delivery methods, and several inflammatory-related therapeutic applications, including posterior non-infectious uveitis, thereby extending market exclusivity for approved indications in the U.S. and Europe.

With these patents issued, Kiora and potential partners can more confidently move forward with the development and commercialization of its KIO-100 family of compounds in combination with optimal delivery routes and formulations. In posterior non-infectious uveitis, the company’s KIO-104 product demonstrated promising results in a Phase 1b clinical study demonstrating decreased retinal inflammation in a dose dependent fashion and significantly improved visual acuity compared to historical controls treated with steroids or Humira®.

A sum of 10997184 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 277.49K shares. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.65 and dropped to a low of $0.525 until finishing in the latest session at $0.62.

The one-year KPRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.97. The average equity rating for KPRX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPRX shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

KPRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.64. With this latest performance, KPRX shares gained by 3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.72 for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6264, while it was recorded at 0.5463 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8979 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for KPRX is now -89.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.93. Additionally, KPRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,131,967 per employee.Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KPRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KPRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KPRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.