Investec lifts AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE: AU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.59% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.94%. The company report on March 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM that Latin Metals Provides Update on AngloGold Ashanti Exploration Activities.

Drill Permit Application Submitted for up to 11,900m.

Over the last 12 months, AU stock rose by 15.84%. The one-year AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.14. The average equity rating for AU stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.29 billion, with 420.82 million shares outstanding and 412.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, AU stock reached a trading volume of 4130168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Investec have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Limited is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

AU Stock Performance Analysis:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, AU shares dropped by -23.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.28 for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.68, while it was recorded at 16.49 for the last single week of trading, and 21.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AngloGold Ashanti Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.75 and a Gross Margin at +20.88. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.60.

Return on Total Capital for AU is now 13.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.95. Additionally, AU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

AU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited go to 19.20%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.