Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell -19.23% so far this year. What now?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] traded at a high on 08/23/23, posting a 2.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.25. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Healthpeak Properties Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK), a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2640389 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Healthpeak Properties Inc. stands at 1.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.85%.

The market cap for PEAK stock reached $11.18 billion, with 547.03 million shares outstanding and 545.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 2640389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $25.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has PEAK stock performed recently?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, PEAK shares dropped by -8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.74 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.83, while it was recorded at 20.06 for the last single week of trading, and 22.93 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to -10.10%.

Insider trade positions for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PEAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PEAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.