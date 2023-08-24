Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] is -12.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] gained 1.63% or 0.27 points to close at $16.87 with a heavy trading volume of 2626273 shares. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Second Quarter.

It opened the trading session at $16.60, the shares rose to $16.91 and dropped to $16.555, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HR points out that the company has recorded -16.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, HR reached to a volume of 2626273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $21.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for HR stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, HR shares dropped by -15.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.72 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.78, while it was recorded at 16.80 for the last single week of trading, and 19.51 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]

The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.