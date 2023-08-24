Gentex Corporation [GNTX] Revenue clocked in at $2.12 billion, up 18.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Gentex Corporation [NASDAQ: GNTX] price surged by 1.42 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Gentex Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

A sum of 4139235 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.24M shares. Gentex Corporation shares reached a high of $32.39 and dropped to a low of $31.65 until finishing in the latest session at $32.25.

The one-year GNTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.17. The average equity rating for GNTX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gentex Corporation [GNTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNTX shares is $37.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Gentex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gentex Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNTX in the course of the last twelve months was 36.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

GNTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Gentex Corporation [GNTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, GNTX shares gained by 2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.84 for Gentex Corporation [GNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.00, while it was recorded at 31.94 for the last single week of trading, and 28.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gentex Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gentex Corporation [GNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.28 and a Gross Margin at +31.78. Gentex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.36.

Return on Total Capital for GNTX is now 18.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gentex Corporation [GNTX] managed to generate an average of $57,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Gentex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

GNTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gentex Corporation go to 15.80%.

Gentex Corporation [GNTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GNTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.