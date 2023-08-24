Frontline plc [FRO] moved down -0.61: Why It’s Important

Frontline plc [NYSE: FRO] slipped around -0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.81 at the close of the session, down -0.61%. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM that FRO – Invitation to Q2 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast.

Frontline plc.’s preliminary second quarter 2023 results will be released on Thursday August 24, 2023, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontlineplc.cy ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:.

Frontline plc stock is now 46.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FRO Stock saw the intraday high of $17.88 and lowest of $17.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.29, which means current price is +68.83% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, FRO reached a trading volume of 2894826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frontline plc [FRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $21.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Frontline plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline plc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06.

How has FRO stock performed recently?

Frontline plc [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 13.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.94 for Frontline plc [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.91, while it was recorded at 17.98 for the last single week of trading, and 15.15 for the last 200 days.

Frontline plc [FRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline plc [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline plc [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Frontline plc [FRO]

The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.