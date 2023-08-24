FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] is -65.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

FOXO Technologies Inc. [AMEX: FOXO] closed the trading session at $0.13 on 08/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.13, while the highest price level was $0.13. The company report on August 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM that FOXO Technologies Inc. Announces Receipt of Second Notice of Non-Compliance from NYSE American.

On August 16, 2023, FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAM: FOXO) (the “Company”) received a second written notice (the “Notice”) from the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) stating that it is not in compliance with the continued listing standard set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”) because the Company’s Class A common stock was selling for a low price per share for a substantial period of time, which NYSE American determined to be a 30-trading day average of less than $0.20 per share.

The Notice stated that the Company’s continued listing is predicated on it effecting a reverse stock split of its Class A common stock or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which NYSE American has determined to be no later than February 16, 2024. However, NYSE American may take accelerated delisting action that would pre-empt the cure period in the event that the Class A common stock trades at levels viewed to be abnormally low.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.73 percent and weekly performance of -6.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -81.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -62.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, FOXO reached to a volume of 3027719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FOXO Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.27.

FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.55. With this latest performance, FOXO shares dropped by -9.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.13 for FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2118, while it was recorded at 0.1352 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4217 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for FOXO is now -40.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.79. Additionally, FOXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] managed to generate an average of -$3,284,655 per employee.FOXO Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The top three institutional holders of FOXO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FOXO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FOXO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.