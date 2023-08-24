EVgo Inc. [EVGO] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $9

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] price plunged by -3.17 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that EVgo Adds Rivian to Autocharge+, Welcoming the R1S and R1T to the Growing List of Eligible Models.

Rivian drivers can now enroll in the program to start a fast charge on the EVgo network by simply plugging in, no extra steps needed.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that Rivian Automotive’s R1T and R1S models have joined the list of compatible EVs for Autocharge+, which allows EV drivers to seamlessly initiate a charging session by simply plugging in their vehicle to an EVgo fast charger. With the addition of Rivian, there are now 30 eligible vehicle models that can be enrolled in Autocharge+, enabling more drivers to take advantage of a truly streamlined fast charging experience.

A sum of 2664441 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.36M shares. EVgo Inc. shares reached a high of $4.17 and dropped to a low of $3.95 until finishing in the latest session at $3.97.

The one-year EVGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.63. The average equity rating for EVGO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EVgo Inc. [EVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $6.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.45.

EVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, EVGO shares dropped by -1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.58 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 4.12 for the last single week of trading, and 5.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EVgo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc. [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -273.88 and a Gross Margin at -41.75. EVgo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EVgo Inc. [EVGO] managed to generate an average of -$94,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EVGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EVGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.