Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] moved up 4.56: Why It’s Important

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] gained 4.56% on the last trading session, reaching $2.98 price per share at the time. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Endeavour Silver Discusses Estimated Time to Production on the Terronera Project and Growth Drivers in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap.

Planet MicroCap today published a new Video Interview with Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)(TSX:EDR), a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico, according to the company’s website (see here: https:

Endeavour Silver Corp. represents 191.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $565.78 million with the latest information. EXK stock price has been found in the range of $2.91 to $3.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 3040618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for EXK stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.58. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -15.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.09, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 3.36 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +16.21. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.93. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] managed to generate an average of $6,234 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.