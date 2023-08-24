Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] gain 70.46% so far this year. What now?

Compugen Ltd. [NASDAQ: CGEN] gained 19.61% on the last trading session, reaching $1.22 price per share at the time. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Compugen Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Advancing enrollment in two proof-of-concept studies evaluating triple blockade of DNAM-1 axis in patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer and platinum resistant ovarian cancer; initial findings expected by year end.

Data from multiple studies planned to be presented by the end of the year: – New data from metastatic breast cancer study evaluating COM701+ nivolumab – New translational data and initial biomarker data from platinum resistant ovarian cancer studies evaluating COM701 + nivolumab ± BMS anti-TIGIT – Longer-term patient follow up from platinum resistant ovarian cancer study evaluating COM701 + nivolumab + BMS anti-TIGIT – New data from COM503 lead pre-clinical program.

Compugen Ltd. represents 87.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $111.95 million with the latest information. CGEN stock price has been found in the range of $1.10 to $1.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 468.16K shares, CGEN reached a trading volume of 4817248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGEN shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Compugen Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compugen Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for CGEN stock

Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.31. With this latest performance, CGEN shares gained by 11.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.94 for Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1454, while it was recorded at 1.0680 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9132 for the last 200 days.

Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -471.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.57. Compugen Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -449.25.

Return on Total Capital for CGEN is now -37.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.48. Additionally, CGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] managed to generate an average of -$488,319 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Compugen Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]

The top three institutional holders of CGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%.