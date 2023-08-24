Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD] Revenue clocked in at $3.71 billion, up 35.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [NYSE: CBD] price surged by 4.47 percent to reach at $0.18.

A sum of 4234702 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 992.50K shares. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares reached a high of $4.44 and dropped to a low of $4.09 until finishing in the latest session at $4.21.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The one-year CBD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -35.81. The average equity rating for CBD stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBD shares is $3.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBD stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49.

CBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.79. With this latest performance, CBD shares dropped by -6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 3.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.39 and a Gross Margin at +19.46. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.94.

Return on Total Capital for CBD is now -0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.75. Additionally, CBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao [CBD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CBD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CBD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.