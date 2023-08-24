Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $74.165 during the day while it closed the day at $73.51. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Colgate Announces 2nd Quarter 2023 Results.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL):.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Net sales increased 7.5%; Organic sales* increased 8.0% with growth in every division and in all four categories.

Colgate-Palmolive Company stock has also loss -1.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CL stock has declined by -4.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.21% and lost -6.70% year-on date.

The market cap for CL stock reached $60.32 billion, with 829.40 million shares outstanding and 825.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 2615319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $84.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CL stock trade performance evaluation

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.53 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.22, while it was recorded at 73.87 for the last single week of trading, and 76.14 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.95 and a Gross Margin at +56.49. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 37.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 353.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,311.97. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,278.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] managed to generate an average of $52,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 7.93%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.