Citigroup lifts CRH plc [CRH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CRH plc [NYSE: CRH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.17% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.71%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 2:00 AM that Oldcastle Infrastructure Expands Water Market Solutions Offering with Hydro International Acquisition.

Oldcastle infrastructure™, A CRH Company has today announced that it has acquired Hydro International® (“Hydro”) from funds advised by Agilitas Private Equity LLP. Hydro is a leading provider of stormwater products, wastewater treatment products, wastewater services, and data solutions in North America and Europe. The company works directly with municipal, commercial and industrial customers to improve the way that water is processed, treated and managed. Headquartered in Clevedon, UK, and with a sales presence in 19 countries, it has over 40 years of experience and a reputation for engineering excellence and industry-leading product performance.

The strategic addition of Hydro to Oldcastle Infrastructure’s water management offering further enables the company to fulfill its vision to be a leading provider of solutions in the circular water economy. Factors including increased water regulation, aging infrastructure and increased government funding are paving the way for Oldcastle Infrastructure, to address the critical water treatment and management needs of global communities. Acquiring Hydro further enhances its water treatment solutions offering, bringing product breadth, market expertise, and well-developed R&D capabilities.

Over the last 12 months, CRH stock rose by 53.57%. The one-year CRH plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.83. The average equity rating for CRH stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.93 billion, with 751.40 million shares outstanding and 715.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, CRH stock reached a trading volume of 2733904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CRH plc [CRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRH shares is $75.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CRH plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRH plc is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CRH Stock Performance Analysis:

CRH plc [CRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, CRH shares dropped by -2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.99 for CRH plc [CRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.63, while it was recorded at 56.88 for the last single week of trading, and 48.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CRH plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CRH plc [CRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.02 and a Gross Margin at +32.23. CRH plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Total Capital for CRH is now 12.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CRH plc [CRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.50. Additionally, CRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CRH plc [CRH] managed to generate an average of $28,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.CRH plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CRH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRH plc go to 10.20%.

CRH plc [CRH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CRH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CRH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.