Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] fell -9.25% so far this year. What now?

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] closed the trading session at $52.02 on 08/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.55, while the highest price level was $52.24. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Capri Holdings Limited Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

First Quarter Results Slightly Ahead of Expectations.

Announced Planned Acquisition of Capri Holdings Limited by Tapestry, Inc.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.25 percent and weekly performance of 0.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, CPRI reached to a volume of 2759565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $53.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Limited is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CPRI stock trade performance evaluation

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, CPRI shares gained by 43.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.21 for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.29, while it was recorded at 51.84 for the last single week of trading, and 47.08 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.27 and a Gross Margin at +62.66. Capri Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.96.

Return on Total Capital for CPRI is now 14.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.02. Additionally, CPRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] managed to generate an average of $39,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Capri Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Limited go to 1.10%.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CPRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CPRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.