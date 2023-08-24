Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell -78.22% so far this year. What now?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] traded at a low on 08/23/23, posting a -6.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.44. The company report on August 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Camber Energy Provides Additional Info to Help Combat Illegal Short Selling.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide additional information with respect to its efforts to help identify and combat potential short selling of the Company’s stock and protect the interests of its shareholders.

As previously disclosed, independent reports obtained by Camber suggest the following organizations continually have the largest trade imbalances regarding the trading of Camber’s stock: (i) Merrill Lynch; (ii) TD Ameritrade; (iii) Charles Schwab; (iv) E-Trade; (v) Apex; (vi) Wedbush; and (vii) National Financial Services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3353439 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Camber Energy Inc. stands at 11.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.30%.

The market cap for CEI stock reached $36.18 million, with 88.45 million shares outstanding and 81.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 3353439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.30.

How has CEI stock performed recently?

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.33. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -53.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.79 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7560, while it was recorded at 0.4910 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0045 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -733.79 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18039.52.

Additionally, CEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 201.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CEI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CEI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.