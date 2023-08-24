Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] gain 338.33% so far this year. What now?

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.725 during the day while it closed the day at $2.63. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (the “Company”), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York City, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Bit Digital Inc. stock has also loss -14.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTBT stock has inclined by 5.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 91.97% and gained 338.33% year-on date.

The market cap for BTBT stock reached $228.70 million, with 85.03 million shares outstanding and 84.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, BTBT reached a trading volume of 4003364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $4.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

BTBT stock trade performance evaluation

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.89. With this latest performance, BTBT shares dropped by -30.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.66 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.80, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 2.06 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.83 and a Gross Margin at -49.26. Bit Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -326.03.

Return on Total Capital for BTBT is now -29.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] managed to generate an average of -$5,849,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]: Institutional Ownership

