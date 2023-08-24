Berenberg slashes price target on CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] – find out why.

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] closed the trading session at $13.06 on 08/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.915, while the highest price level was $13.08. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM that CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on $300 Million Buyback Program.

Basildon, August 23, 2023.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that under the sixth $50 million tranche (the “Sixth Tranche”) of its $300 million share buyback program the Company completed transactions in the period August 14, 2023 through August 18, 2023, reported in aggregate, as set forth in the table below. After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the Sixth Tranche, the total invested amount in the Sixth Tranche is approximately €11,735,498.15 ($12,839,274.82) or a total amount of 933,649 common shares purchased.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.68 percent and weekly performance of -0.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.62M shares, CNHI reached to a volume of 2643636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $17.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

CNHI stock trade performance evaluation

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -16.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.43 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.34, while it was recorded at 13.05 for the last single week of trading, and 15.08 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.10%.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CNHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CNHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.