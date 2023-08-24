Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Is Currently 1.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] price surged by 1.88 percent to reach at $1.53. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Apollo Names David Moffatt as Chair of Australia and New Zealand Amid Continued Expansion in the Region.

Apollo CEO Marc Rowan said, “Australia has a retirement savings system, led by the superannuation sector, that is the envy of countless countries as compulsory contributions and diversified asset exposure help deliver a secure retirement to millions of Australians. This dovetails with our core focus at Apollo, matching retirement capital from supers, pensions and insurers with attractive private market lending and investment opportunities. We are pleased to have a veteran like David chair our local operations, helping to bridge the gap between our expertise and the needs of Australian investors, corporates and banks.”.

A sum of 2544878 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.46M shares. Apollo Global Management Inc. shares reached a high of $83.48 and dropped to a low of $81.32 until finishing in the latest session at $83.06.

The one-year APO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.03. The average equity rating for APO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $94.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for APO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.49.

APO Stock Performance Analysis:

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.18 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.46, while it was recorded at 81.30 for the last single week of trading, and 68.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apollo Global Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.16 and a Gross Margin at +94.13. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.68.

Return on Total Capital for APO is now -16.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,837.53. Additionally, APO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,833.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 96.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] managed to generate an average of -$1,283,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

APO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 20.06%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in APO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in APO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.