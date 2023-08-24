Alkermes plc [ALKS] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $30

Alkermes plc [NASDAQ: ALKS] price plunged by -5.36 percent to reach at -$1.58. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Alkermes plc Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

— Second Quarter Revenues of $617.4 Million Reflect Strong Performance of Proprietary Product Portfolio and Reinstatement of Long-Acting INVEGA® Product Royalties —.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

— Net Sales of Proprietary Products Increased Approximately 21% Year-Over-Year —.

A sum of 2784605 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.51M shares. Alkermes plc shares reached a high of $29.66 and dropped to a low of $27.885 until finishing in the latest session at $27.91.

The one-year ALKS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.89. The average equity rating for ALKS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alkermes plc [ALKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALKS shares is $36.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Alkermes plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alkermes plc is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALKS in the course of the last twelve months was 28.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

ALKS Stock Performance Analysis:

Alkermes plc [ALKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.73. With this latest performance, ALKS shares dropped by -9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.89 for Alkermes plc [ALKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.26, while it was recorded at 29.01 for the last single week of trading, and 28.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alkermes plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alkermes plc [ALKS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.80 and a Gross Margin at +76.03. Alkermes plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.24.

Return on Total Capital for ALKS is now -9.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.21. Additionally, ALKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] managed to generate an average of -$69,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Alkermes plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

ALKS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alkermes plc go to 24.80%.

Alkermes plc [ALKS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ALKS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ALKS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.