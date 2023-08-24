AgileThought Inc. [AGIL] fell -91.85% so far this year. What now?

AgileThought Inc. [NASDAQ: AGIL] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.508 during the day while it closed the day at $0.34. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:22 PM that AgileThought Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Continued Progress Towards Long-Term Goals.

AgileThought Inc. stock has also loss -38.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGIL stock has declined by -57.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -91.83% and lost -91.85% year-on date.

The market cap for AGIL stock reached $17.07 million, with 48.82 million shares outstanding and 41.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 191.65K shares, AGIL reached a trading volume of 81975878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AgileThought Inc. [AGIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGIL shares is $1.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGIL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for AgileThought Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgileThought Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

AGIL stock trade performance evaluation

AgileThought Inc. [AGIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.83. With this latest performance, AGIL shares dropped by -65.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.02 for AgileThought Inc. [AGIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7384, while it was recorded at 0.4103 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5932 for the last 200 days.

AgileThought Inc. [AGIL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgileThought Inc. [AGIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.51 and a Gross Margin at +28.65. AgileThought Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.25.

AgileThought Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

AgileThought Inc. [AGIL]: Institutional Ownership

