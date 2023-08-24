ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] moved up 11.83: Why It’s Important

ACM Research Inc. [NASDAQ: ACMR] price surged by 11.83 percent to reach at $1.73. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

August 22–23: Needham 4th Virtual Annual Semiconductor & SemiCap Conference.

A sum of 2716255 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 690.41K shares. ACM Research Inc. shares reached a high of $16.60 and dropped to a low of $14.735 until finishing in the latest session at $16.36.

The one-year ACMR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.28. The average equity rating for ACMR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ACM Research Inc. [ACMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACMR shares is $20.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ACM Research Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACM Research Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57.

ACMR Stock Performance Analysis:

ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.04. With this latest performance, ACMR shares gained by 28.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.62 for ACM Research Inc. [ACMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.99, while it was recorded at 14.16 for the last single week of trading, and 10.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ACM Research Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.18 and a Gross Margin at +47.22. ACM Research Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.10.

Return on Total Capital for ACMR is now 6.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.78. Additionally, ACMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] managed to generate an average of $32,476 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.ACM Research Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ACMR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACM Research Inc. go to 42.74%.

ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ACMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ACMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ACMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.