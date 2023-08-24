3M Company [MMM] Is Currently 1.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

3M Company [NYSE: MMM] jumped around 1.14 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $99.65 at the close of the session, up 1.16%. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 8:23 AM that Bryan Hanson Named CEO of 3M’s Health Care Business Group.

Carrie Cox, industry veteran, to serve as independent Chairman of the Board of Directors of new company.

Monish Patolawala appointed 3M President and Chief Financial Officer, an expansion of his current leadership role.

3M Company stock is now -16.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MMM Stock saw the intraday high of $100.18 and lowest of $97.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 144.01, which means current price is +7.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, MMM reached a trading volume of 3264212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 3M Company [MMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $112.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for 3M Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Company is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has MMM stock performed recently?

3M Company [MMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, MMM shares dropped by -9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.31 for 3M Company [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.00, while it was recorded at 99.83 for the last single week of trading, and 110.08 for the last 200 days.

3M Company [MMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Company [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.90 and a Gross Margin at +43.72. 3M Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.88.

Return on Total Capital for MMM is now 12.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3M Company [MMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.56. Additionally, MMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3M Company [MMM] managed to generate an average of $62,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.3M Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for 3M Company [MMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Company go to 1.91%.

Insider trade positions for 3M Company [MMM]

The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.