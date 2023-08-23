why Tapestry Inc. [TPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.23

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] price plunged by -1.92 percent to reach at -$0.65. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Tapestry, Inc. Delivers Record EPS in Fiscal Year 2023.

Drove Significant Operating Margin Expansion in the Fourth Quarter Fueled by a Gross Margin Increase of 350 Basis Points Versus Last Year.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Increased Fourth Quarter Diluted EPS by over 20% Versus Last Year to $0.95.

A sum of 3539317 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.54M shares. Tapestry Inc. shares reached a high of $33.76 and dropped to a low of $33.01 until finishing in the latest session at $33.16.

The one-year TPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.64. The average equity rating for TPR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $49.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.30. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -21.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.08 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.38, while it was recorded at 34.10 for the last single week of trading, and 40.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tapestry Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.70 and a Gross Margin at +70.88. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02.

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 11.00%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.