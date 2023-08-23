why Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.19

Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ: SHCR] loss -8.83% on the last trading session, reaching $0.94 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Sharecare announces second quarter 2023 financial results and operational highlights.

“Our integrated approach to delivering comprehensive care solutions has proven successful in enhancing user experiences, reducing costs, and measurably improving clinical outcomes across populations, whether people are managing high-risk and chronic conditions or simply require routine preventive care,” said Jeff Arnold, chairman and CEO of Sharecare. “With our continued investments in generative AI, advocacy, and home care, we have the ability not only to generate personalized health insights derived from individual and aggregated data and deliver more tailored and engaging care solutions to people, but also to quickly identify health risks within diverse customer populations and close care gaps at scale, which is a win-win for our customers and their members.”.

Sharecare Inc. represents 352.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $354.94 million with the latest information. SHCR stock price has been found in the range of $0.9213 to $1.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, SHCR reached a trading volume of 3754358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHCR shares is $3.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sharecare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharecare Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for SHCR stock

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.74. With this latest performance, SHCR shares dropped by -33.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.65 for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4856, while it was recorded at 1.0418 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8040 for the last 200 days.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sharecare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]

The top three institutional holders of SHCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.