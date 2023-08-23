why Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $190.33

Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE: ANET] jumped around 2.85 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $187.52 at the close of the session, up 1.54%. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Arista Networks, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Arista again achieves record revenue and profitability for Q2 2023,” said Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks. “Our customers now represent more than 75 million cumulative cloud networking ports.”.

Arista Networks Inc. stock is now 54.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ANET Stock saw the intraday high of $189.18 and lowest of $183.365 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 190.65, which means current price is +74.32% above from all time high which was touched on 08/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, ANET reached a trading volume of 3630294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $190.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arista Networks Inc. is set at 5.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 62.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has ANET stock performed recently?

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38. With this latest performance, ANET shares gained by 9.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.53 for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.99, while it was recorded at 183.37 for the last single week of trading, and 147.24 for the last 200 days.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.96 and a Gross Margin at +61.07. Arista Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.87.

Return on Total Capital for ANET is now 34.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.31. Additionally, ANET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] managed to generate an average of $374,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Arista Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc. go to 9.98%.

Insider trade positions for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]

The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ANET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ANET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.