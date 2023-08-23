Weibo Corporation [WB] fell -26.79% so far this year. What now?

Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ: WB] gained 1.94% or 0.25 points to close at $13.16 with a heavy trading volume of 3865829 shares. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Weibo Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 24, 2023.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content, will announce its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Following the announcement, Weibo’s management team will host a conference call from 7 AM – 8 AM Eastern Time on August 24, 2023 (or 7 PM – 8 PM Beijing Time on August 24, 2023) to present an overview of the Company’s financial performance and business operations.

Participants who wish to dial in to the teleconference must register through the below public participant link. Dial in and instruction will be in the confirmation email upon registering.

It opened the trading session at $13.16, the shares rose to $13.23 and dropped to $12.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WB points out that the company has recorded -33.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, WB reached to a volume of 3865829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Weibo Corporation [WB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WB shares is $20.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Weibo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weibo Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for WB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.67.

Trading performance analysis for WB stock

Weibo Corporation [WB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, WB shares dropped by -7.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.51 for Weibo Corporation [WB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.93, while it was recorded at 13.03 for the last single week of trading, and 16.94 for the last 200 days.

Weibo Corporation [WB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Weibo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Weibo Corporation [WB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weibo Corporation go to -7.85%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Weibo Corporation [WB]

The top three institutional holders of WB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.