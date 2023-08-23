Wall Street Analyst Upgrade XP Inc. [XP]. What else is Wall St. saying

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] gained 3.19% or 0.81 points to close at $26.22 with a heavy trading volume of 3294470 shares. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that XP Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, reported today its financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

It opened the trading session at $25.92, the shares rose to $26.31 and dropped to $25.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XP points out that the company has recorded 96.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -154.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, XP reached to a volume of 3294470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XP Inc. [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $27.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for XP stock

XP Inc. [XP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.03. With this latest performance, XP shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.25 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.39, while it was recorded at 24.98 for the last single week of trading, and 17.54 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc. [XP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 16.53%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at XP Inc. [XP]

The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.