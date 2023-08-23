Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $40

Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] plunged by -$1.54 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $35.115 during the day while it closed the day at $34.09. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM that URBN Reports Record Q2 Sales.

Total Company net sales for the three months ended July 31, 2023, increased 7.5% to a record $1.27 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 5.9%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 4.9%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by mid-single-digit positive growth in both retail store sales and digital channel sales. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 26.9% at the Free People Group and 10.6% at the Anthropologie Group and decreased 14.1% at Urban Outfitters. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 5.2% driven by a 6.5% decrease in Free People Group wholesale sales due to a decrease in sales to department stores, while Urban Outfitters wholesale sales increased by $0.5 million. Nuuly segment net sales increased by $27.0 million driven by an 85% increase in our subscribers versus the end of the prior year’s comparable quarter.

Urban Outfitters Inc. stock has also loss -4.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, URBN stock has inclined by 26.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.69% and gained 42.94% year-on date.

The market cap for URBN stock reached $3.10 billion, with 92.47 million shares outstanding and 66.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, URBN reached a trading volume of 4522162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $36.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Urban Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for URBN in the course of the last twelve months was 31.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.59. With this latest performance, URBN shares dropped by -0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.54 for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.49, while it was recorded at 35.26 for the last single week of trading, and 28.97 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +29.90. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.33.

Return on Total Capital for URBN is now 7.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.33. Additionally, URBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] managed to generate an average of $6,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Urban Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Urban Outfitters Inc. go to 21.33%.

The top three institutional holders of URBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8.2089% of shares, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with approximately 5.7381% ownership.