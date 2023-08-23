The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] is -6.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] closed the trading session at $60.86 on 08/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.65, while the highest price level was $61.775. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM that /R E P E A T — Media Advisory – TD Bank Group to release third quarter financial results/.

TD Bank Group (“TD” or the “Bank”) will release its third quarter financial results and host an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Financial results will be issued in a press release at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available live via TD’s website at 1:30 p.m. ET and is expected to last approximately 60 minutes. The call and audio webcast will feature presentations by TD executives on the Bank’s financial results for the third quarter, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.02 percent and weekly performance of -2.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, TD reached to a volume of 7280042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $71.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 294.79.

TD stock trade performance evaluation

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.51. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -7.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.99 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.69, while it was recorded at 61.73 for the last single week of trading, and 63.28 for the last 200 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Return on Total Capital for TD is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.52. Additionally, TD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 4.89%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.