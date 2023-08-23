TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] Stock trading around $10.55 per share: What’s Next?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.50%.

Over the last 12 months, TGTX stock rose by 50.93%. The one-year TG Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.55. The average equity rating for TGTX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.60 billion, with 141.50 million shares outstanding and 138.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, TGTX stock reached a trading volume of 3436833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $28.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

TGTX Stock Performance Analysis:

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.50. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -47.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.53 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.12, while it was recorded at 10.48 for the last single week of trading, and 17.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TG Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TGTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TGTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.